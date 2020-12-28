NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Aston Villa team news to face Chelsea: Ross Barkley & Tyrone Mings out of Blues clash

Dean Smith will be without two of his key Aston Villa players against Chelsea in the Premier League on Monday evening. 

Villa make the trip to west London in fine form, unbeaten in their last four, and sit in seventh with two games in hand.

But Smith will see several of his squad unavailable for the clash against Frank Lampard's side.

Ross Barkley

Barkley has been out with a hamstring injury and missed Villa's Boxing Day win against Crystal Palace. 

However, regardless of whether Barkley would be fit for the Chelsea clash, he is unavailable due to the Blues being his parent club.

fbl-eng-pr-aston-villa-brighton (4)

"He can't play against Chelsea and it wasn't worth the risk today [against Crystal Palace]. He's out on the training ground and he doesn't feel it. 

"In the gym, he's still not 100 per cent with it, so we decided not to risk it. He was very, very close to being involved today [against Palace] but I want to make sure he's totally 100 per cent to play games."

Tyrone Mings is suspended for the clash at Stamford Bridge after receiving two yellows in the win against Crystal Palace.

fbl-eng-pr-aston-villa-crystal-palace

Wesley Moraes is still out with a knee injury after suffering ligament damage at the beginning of 2020.

Trezeguet is also out for the visitors after sustaining a hamstring injury earlier this month, 

