Jorginho: How Could I Want to Leave Chelsea?

Jorginho feels at home at Chelsea despite speculation of a return to Italy.

The 29-year-old has come under scrutiny since his arrival in 2018 under Maurizio Sarri, becoming a marmite figure, but has increased his reputation across the broader fanbase over time, winning several doubters over.

However, his agent has continued to flirt with a return to Italy but Jorginho is feeling settled in England and has no reason to leave Chelsea with two years left on his current deal.

What Jorginho said

"Of course, of course I do feel settled,” Jorginho told the PA news agency.

"When I came here, everything was different. But I felt welcome straight away.

"It feels great after three years, and I know everyone here appreciates what I try to do for the club and for the people. So it feels like home now in England.

"It’s definitely not the time to think about contracts with two finals to play!

"How could I want to leave the club? That’s not the point. It’s not the point even talking about it now. I’ve got two more years and like I said, I really feel at home here.

"So there’s no point actually even talking about it. And we have only just started under Thomas – we’ve got a lot more to do here."

What is Jorginho's contract situation at Chelsea?

Jorginho's current deal runs out at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, but it has recently been reported that the club will open talks in the 'next months' with the Italian.

His agent, Joao Santos, also believed he would be offered a new deal when he spoke to the media last month.

"I think [Roman] Abramovich will offer a renewal shortly anyway."

