'At Some Point Last Season, We Made the Joke That We Hoped To Have Two Of Him'- Thomas Tuchel On Reece James

Ever since breaking into the first team, English international Reece James has been loved and adored by Chelsea fans, especially making an impression on the Blues manager Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel has managed to get the best out of James making him a versatile defender, whether playing right-wing back or centre back, the 22-year-old has shown exceptional talent. 

Reece James Kai Havertz Mason Mount

Tuchel spoke with Chelsea FC, where he discussed how the English international is developing as a player. 

"At some point last season, I made the joke that we hoped we had two [of him]. One in the back three, one in wing-back. He’s good, and a little bit like Ruben, he needs the love, appreciation, positive feedback and support..."

"But he also needs a constant push. He gets better when the challenges and going get tough, then he becomes better and steps up. This is the next step for him, to find this gear from itself."

Reece James

"I know what he can deliver, I see it on a daily basis, but to deliver it over 90 minutes, now in the last two matches is a also step."

 "Nobody is doubting his skills or potential, it’s about delivering in a match with focus and keeping the focus and concentration levels up, and doing it to a level of being totally exhausted."

James has started in Chelsea's opening two games of the season, scoring against Tottenham in their heated 2-2 draw last weekend and is set to start in today's away fixture against Leeds United. 

