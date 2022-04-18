Atalanta CEO Believes Stephen Pagliuca's Chelsea Bid Would Give Serie A Side Advantage in Transfer Window

The CEO of Serie A side Atalanta, Luca Percassi, believes that his team would benefit from Chelsea being taken over by Stephen Pagliuca.

Pagliuca is co-owner of Atalanta and will have to dilute his shares if he is successful in his bid to buy Chelsea.

However, speaking to Tuttosport, via Sport Witness, Percassi believes that a sale to Pagliuca would benefit Atalanta in the transfer market.

When asked about the potential of Pagliuca being named as the preferred bidder by Raine Group to take Chelsea forward, Percassi said: “We hope that Pagliuca will be able to take Chelsea, we would have enormous advantages.”

Whilst the Italian did not progress further to explain his comments, Tuttosport believe that it is to do with the fact that Chelsea could help Atalanta in the transfer window.

The Italian newspaper go on to say: ‘The reasons are soon explained, if the American manages to take over the London club too, an axis of collaboration could be created which for Atalanta would be very precious. An example? A player like Abraham could get to Bergamo much more easily, the English market would be much more accessible with obvious advantages for Atalanta.’

Tammy Abraham was linked with Atalanta in the summer but instead departed Chelsea to join AS Roma and Jose Mourinho, their Serie A rivals.

Chelsea have previously held a strong relationship with Vitesse Arnhem and Pagliuca could look to benefit his old side if he is named as the preferred bidder, it is thought.

