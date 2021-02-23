Atlético Madrid boss Diego Simeone delivers verdict on Thomas Tuchel ahead of Champions League clash

Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone heaped praise on Thomas Tuchel for the impact he's had since his appointment as Chelsea boss in January.

The German boss has led the Blues to five wins and two draws in his first seven games in charge, a run of form that has seen them rise to fifth place in the Premier League table and reach the FA Cup quarter-final.

"We just have to make a good game against a very big team, with a new coach [Tuchel], a very big coach and an important one that did his job everywhere he went to," said Simeone, previewing the first-leg of his side's Champions League Round of 16 tie with the west Londoners, as quoted by Evening Standard.

“Chelsea are a very strong club, they develop every time and every year. They bring a lot of new players and invest in young players.

“When they didn’t see the investment and it didn’t pay, they had that change. They brought Tuchel but it is a really big team and since he came he put a good change in the numbers.

"Just look at what players they have at goalkeeper, at striker and everyone who is on the bench can very well play in any team in Europe.”

Tuchel is confident that his side have what it takes to go far in Europe's elite competition ahead of a tricky test against the La Liga runaway leaders on Tuesday night.

The 47-year old said: "I love what I see on a daily basis at Cobham. I love what I feel, I love what I see with the intensity, the quality and the hunger in training.

"Here at Chelsea, I feel a strong club. I have a strong bond with the players and I have complete trust in this group and the quality of each individual. When you get to this stage, you have to perform to your absolute maximum.

"I’m very happy and excited to arrive in Bucharest because every time we arrive, I see a good response from the boys and I expect the same tomorrow night."

