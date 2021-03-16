NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak on 'Chelsea's agenda' amid interest from Man Utd

Chelsea are reportedly keeping tabs on Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

The 28-year-old has been a long-term admirer of the Blues but he has stayed in Spain with Atletico as they sit at the top of La Liga, four points ahead of Barcelona in second.

Chelsea have had their issues with goalkeepers in recent years with Kepa Arrizabalaga not living up to the £71 million price tag paid for him in the summer of 2018 from Athletic Bilbao. 

Edouard Mendy was brought in during the summer transfer window and has provided some assurance and confidence to the Chelsea backline.

But as per reports from France Football via Sport Witness, Oblak remains ‘on the agenda’ of Chelsea and Manchester United. 

Atletico visit London on Wednesday to face the Blues in the Champions League, and according the the report, both clubs will keep a close eye on his performance. An impressive display may possibly 'put him back in the spotlight for the near future'.

Oblak has a release clause of €120 million but with both Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy, a move for the Slovenian would be unlikely until they offloaded at least one of them. 

READ MORE: Comment - Sticking with Edouard Mendy is a risk worth taking for now

The report claims that the Champions League tie will be 'special' for him as a positive performance ‘would trigger his price and also the rumours about a possible exit’.

Chelsea have also been linked with AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. 

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel makes transfer admission ahead of summer window

