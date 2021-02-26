NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Atletico Madrid left 'angry' after Chelsea granted permission to host Champions League tie at Stamford Bridge

Atletico Madrid are reportedly not happy with the decision to grant Chelsea permission to host the second-leg of their last-16 Champions League at Stamford Bridge next month.

Diego Simeone's side were forced to play out the first-leg in Romania at a neutral venue to the restrictions in Spain now allowing Chelsea to enter the country. 

Chelsea have taken a narrow 1-0 lead heading into the second-leg after Olivier Giroud's acrobatic effort on Tuesday was the difference in Bucharest.

It was an extremely defensive showing from Atletico in Romania.

And it Chelsea have now been given permission to host the second-leg in west London on March 17, which has caused dismay within the Spanish side's camp 

As per Mundo Deportivo via Sport Witness, Atletico are 'angry' and feel there has been a 'lack of unity' and 'double standards'.

Although Atletico were aware of the situation, they believe the tie should be played at a neutral venue. As per the report they believe they have been hurt not only financially after playing the first-leg in a neutral venue, but also on a sporting level too. 

VAR came to the rescue for the Blues in the first-leg.

They believe it would have been the 'fairest' way to decide the tie by having the two legs in neutral setting.

It is now out of Atletico's hands and they will have to travel to England next month to try to overturn the 1-0 deficit after being dominated in Romania. 

READ MORE: How the new Premier League self-isolation rules will affect Chelsea following away Champions League ties

