Atletico Madrid looking at alternative venues if UCL tie vs Chelsea has to be played outside Madrid

Atletico Madrid are actively looking for alternative stadiums in Europe if they are unable to host Chelsea in the last-16 of the Champions League on February 23 at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Thomas Tuchel's Blues are scheduled to face the Spanish side later this month in Spain for the first-leg, however due to Covid-19 restrictions this may not be possible.

The Spanish Government extended their flight restrictions from the UK for the third time until February 16, which could see Chelsea denied entry if those restrictions are extended further.

And as per AS, Atletico have begun looking at different venues in Europe which the tie could be played at if the game can't be played in Spain.

Liverpool and RB Leipzig face the same option with a ban on the Reds entering Germany, which means Leipzig have to find a suitable alternative or they will have to forfeit the first leg.

This is likely to be the same for Atletico and Chelsea, so the onus is on the Spanish club to find suitable arrangements for the last-16 tie to be played otherwise they risk heading into the second-leg down 3-0 on aggregate.

Chelsea will be hoping to have Thiago Silva fit for the first leg after he picked up a thigh injury against Tottenham.

