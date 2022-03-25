Skip to main content
'Auction Style Process' for Chelsea Takeover as Raine Group Confirm Shortlist

An 'auction style process' for the sale of Chelsea Football Club is set to take place as Raine Group confirm their shortlist of bidders. 

The Blues were put up for sale by current owner Roman Abramovich at the beginning of the month, despite him being sanctioned by the UK Government just a week later.

Merchant bank Raine Group are overseeing the sale of the west London side, and have now devised their shortlist of bidders. 

imago1010608629h (2)

According to Ben Jacobs, an 'auction style process' will now be implemented to complete the sale of the club.

The successful parties will also be able to do due diligence, with a new owner expected to be in place by the end of April.

It was revealed that consortiums led by Todd Boehly and Sir Martin Broughton have made the shortlist of successful parties.

They are joined by the Ricketts family and the recently emerged Stephen Pagliuca, who is the part-owner of NBA team the Boston Celtics and Serie A side Atalanta.

imago0152707351h

It is believed that the consortiums were told that a takeover of the World and European Champions could be completed by the end of the month.

They are now set to receive the details of the next stage of the process within the next 24 hours, with the club keen to progress with a swift sale.

Raine Group are also set to receive around £30 million from the sale of the club.

You can follow our live blog on the takeover shortlist here.

imago1010479507h
