Avram Grant confirms Chelsea haven't made official approach over a return to club

Avram Grant has confirmed he has not received an official approach from Chelsea regarding a return to the club.

It had been reported that Chelsea were interested in Grant back in some capacity, but the Telegraph quickly squashed the speculation.

Grant was brought in by Roman Abramovich back in 2007 as director of football before replacing Jose Mourinho in the hot seat at Stamford Bridge, which saw him take the Blues to a Champions League final in Moscow that ended in defeat.

But Grant has also squashed the rumours of a return to west London.

"I read the links in the media connecting me about returning for Chelsea, I’ve received so many positive messages from Chelsea fans on Instagram, thank you,’ said Grant on Instagram, as quoted by Metro.

(Photo by YURI KADOBNOV/AFP via Getty Images)

"But I must say, I didn’t receive any official approach from the club. ‘I can repeat only about what I said lately about the situation at Chelsea.

"Be strong, look for solutions and what everybody needs now is time.

"It’s good for Frank that I believe he will do the job well and it’s good for the club. Good luck to everybody."

----------

