Cesar Azpilicueta Sends Chelsea Squad Message for Real Madrid Tie After Brentford Defeat

Cesar Azpilicueta has called for Chelsea to move on and restart again ahead of their Champions League encounter against Real Madrid.

Chelsea host the Spanish giants at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night in the first leg of the quarter final tie. 

But Thomas Tuchel's side head into the showdown off the back of a 4-1 thrashing from Brentford. The Blues were inflicted with misery at the weekend, suffering their first defeat in 90 minutes since January. 

imago1011020590h

They will be keen to take an advantage to the Bernabeu next week for the second leg, and Azpilicueta, 32, knows the current Champions League holders have the mentality to move on from the Bees defeat and begin a new winning run.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

What Cesar Azpilicueta said

Reflecting on the Brentford defeat and looking ahead to Real to the official Chelsea website, Azpilicueta admitted: "Now it’s up to us to restart again, to start from Wednesday against Real Madrid and then move forward.

imago1011003497h

"We are one of the few teams that are still in three competitions. We know that we have to compete in every single one. Of course this is a disappointing result, everybody feels frustrated, but we have a day off and then from Monday we have to restart again.

"The Champions League is here, Real Madrid. We know that it is a big game and we have to be all together in this difficult moment and move forward because we still have a lot of things ahead. This group has always shown a great mentality and we will keep working hard."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago0048565655h
