Chelsea Handed Fitness Boost as Four Stars Return for Newcastle Trip

Thomas Tuchel will welcome back four Chelsea players back against Newcastle United.

Chelsea were thrown into some chaos ahead of their Carabao Cup fourth round win over Southampton on Tuesday night. Ahead of the game, Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Ruben Loftus-Cheek were all due to start but were ruled out at the last-minute, forcing Tuchel into changes to his team.

Azpilicueta picked up a shoulder problem, Christensen had a tooth operation while Loftus-Cheek was suffering from pain in his hip. Kante was also absent following a muscle fatigue issue.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

But Tuchel confirmed in his pre-match press conference that the quartet would return on Saturday for the trip to St. James' Park.

“We have some better news than ahead of the Southampton game," declared the Chelsea boss on the team news. "Which means of course Timo and Romelu are still out because of their injuries. Christian Pulisic did join training in the last two sessions but it is too early.

"Everyone else is available. Azpi, Ruben and NG are back on the pitch and with the team tomorrow, ready to play.”

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Mateo Kovacic will be missing for the league encounter on Saturday with a hamstring injury that is set to keep him out for 'some weeks'.

"He injured himself in the last minutes of training and suffers from a hamstring injury and will be out for some weeks actually," added Tuchel.

"He will be out for the next week for sure, then comes national break. It is a minimum of these weeks. Hopefully after then he will be back."

