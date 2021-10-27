Azpilicueta, Christensen, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Pulisic, Lukaku, Werner: The Latest Chelsea Team News Ahead of Newcastle Clash

Chelsea have several injury concerns ahead of their Premier League clash against Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel's side are currently top of the table but are missing many players through injuries and issues. They extended their unbeaten run to five games on Tuesday night against Southampton after beating Ralph Hasenhuttl's Saints on penalties to progress into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

The Blues were without Christian Pulisic (ankle), Timo Werner (hamstring) and Romelu Lukaku (ankle) for the night, as well as N'Golo Kante who was struggling with muscle fatigue so was ruled out of the Norwich win.

But Tuchel had three more last-minute issues to deal with when Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Ruben Loftus-Cheek were ruled out late on in the preparations for the cup tie.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Some could return for the trip to Tyneside at the weekend as Tuchel looks to take his players out of the medical room and back into his first-teams squad.

Here's the latest Chelsea team news for the league encounter at St James' Park:

Cesar Azpilicueta

Azpilicueta was the first surprise absentee for the Southampton match. After not facing Norwich, he looked a certainty to return for the cup tie.

(Photo by Sipa USA)

But the Blues skipper was not involved and Tuchel confirmed he is struggling with a shoulder injury. The Chelsea boss is hoping he returns for the trip up north against Graeme Jones' side.

"We hope Azpi is back for the weekend. He had a shoulder injury yesterday in training when he fell on it. It’s very painful but he’s Azpi and he’s a tough guy."

Click here for the full story.

Andreas Christensen

The Danish international, like Azpilicueta, was rested against Norwich City but didn't feature against Southampton to the surprise of everyone.

It was revealed by Tuchel that Christensen had undergone tooth surgery, the explanation for his absence.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

He offered a positive update stating that if there are no setbacks, he will join training on Thursday with the squad having Wednesday off.

"Andreas needed to recover from tooth surgery and he should be back in training on Thursday if there are no complications."

Click here for the full story.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

The 26-year-old was the third of the trio of last-minute changes for the cup tie. Loftus-Cheek was again, like Azpilicueta and Christensen, a nailed on starter to face Southampton if he was available.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

But some pain in his hip joints left him sidelined for the cup tie and he remains a doubt for Saturday's clash.

"Ruben felt after training some pain in his hip joint. Hopefully we can handle it for Saturday."

Click here for the full story.

N'Golo Kante

Kante wasn't 100 per cent fit to face Norwich at the weekend due to some muscle fatigue. Tuchel didn't want to take any risks and left him out of the squad for the early kick off.

He wasn't included against Southampton, sparking concern over a setback, but it's believed there is 'nothing to worry about'.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The 30-year-old is expected to be available for selection to face Newcastle.

Click here for the full story.

Christian Pulisic

As expected, the 23-year-old missed another match for the Blues on Tuesday night with an ankle injury. He trained on his own this week as he stepped up his return, but it looks unlikely that he will be available this weekend.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Pulisic could be eyeing a return post international break in November against Leicester City on the 20th to ensure he is fully recovered and isn't rushed back. His return date still remains unclear.

Romelu Lukaku & Timo Werner

Tuchel ruled the duo out of at least two matches against Norwich City and Southampton with ankle and hamstring injures, respectively, which were sustained against Malmo.

The Chelsea boss refused to give any further updates on when they could return from the sidelines which has seen his side cope without the attacking pair.

Tuchel is likely to give a clearer update on team news and their availabilities in his pre-Newcastle press conference on Friday.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube