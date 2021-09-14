'Immense' - Cesar Azpilicueta Heaps Praise Upon Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has heaped praise on striker Romelu Lukaku after the Belgian's brace against Aston Villa.

The 28-year-old is Chelsea's record signing, having re-joined the club for £97.5 million from Inter Milan in the summer.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's Champions League clash against Zenit, Azpilicueta took questions regarding the striker.

When asked about Lukaku, the Chelsea skipper said: "He’s a great personality, a great character, a leader. He is vocal, ambitious."

Azpilicueta continued to discuss how it is not just the striker's ability on the pitch, but also his personality off it, which helps the team.

"He helps everybody and tries to help his offensive teammates with how we can be more dangerous. His presence also, you respect him.

"When the defenders see him, of course he is a big lad and powerful. We saw it last Saturday, how efficient he was. This is massive for us, the impact on the pitch and off the pitch has been immense. We are very happy, he is a top quality player."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The Belgian has made a fine start to life back in blue, scoring on his debut against Arsenal before bagging a brace against Aston Villa on his first match back at Stamford Bridge.

The striker will hope that he can continue his form to help the Blues challenge for titles this season.

Lukaku will make his Champions League debut as the Blues face Zenit, looking to start their defence of the title with a positive result.

