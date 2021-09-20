Cesar Azpilicueta Hails Chelsea's Performance as Blues Dominate Spurs in 3-0 Win

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has hailed his side's team performance after their 3-0 win at Tottenham away from home in Sunday afternoon's London derby.

The game finished 3-0 in Chelsea's favour, after a nervy first half for the Blues.

After a half-time change from manager Thomas Tuchel, Azpilicueta's side took the game to Spurs and dominated the second half with Thiago Silva, N'Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger getting the goals.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Azpilicueta praised Chelsea's togetherness to grind out the first half and control the second.

"Everybody gets credit. If there is a main characteristic of this team it is that we play together," said Azpilicueta.

"We had two defenders score and kept a clean sheet against a good team but we all worked really hard, especially in the second half.

"I think the first half was not our level. We improved a lot in the second half and were better in the duels.

"In the end I think we could have scored more goals."

Chelsea's captain's assessment of the game was generally positive, clearly aware that his team adapted to Spurs' game plan.

"Of course, we expected that [from Spurs in the first half]," added Azpilicueta.

"They are very good in the counter-attack. We lost a few balls and they were dangerous.

"We had a few issues with that but also created as well and were not clinical enough.

"In the second half we clearly dominated."

When asked about what was said at half-time, Azpilicueta was positive about the impact Tuchel's half-time changes had on the team.

"The manager was not happy of course (at half time)," continued the Chelsea skipper.

"We were not happy. We were not as good as we are. We were sometimes too open.

"It was something we needed to address as we could not expect to win the game. The reaction was good."

