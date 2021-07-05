Cesar Azpilicueta Heaps Praise on Chelsea Teammate Jorginho Ahead of Spain's Semi-Final Clash With Italy

The Chelsea captain was full of praise for his club teammate and international opponent.

Spain defender and Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta has heaped praise upon his Chelsea teammate Jorginho ahead of Spain's semi-final clash against Italy at Euro 2020.

Azpilicueta's Spain qualified for the semi-finals after a penalty shootout victory against Switzerland whilst Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri's Italy came out 2-1 victors against Michy Batshuayi's Belgium to make the last four.

Speaking ahead of the clash at Wembley, Azpilicueta highlighted Jorginho's importance.

The Chelsea captain and vice captain face eachother at Wembley Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

When asked if he has kept in contact with the midfielder over the summer, the Chelsea captain said: "We have a WhatsApp group with our Chelsea team-mates, but it will be nice to meet him again on the pitch

"That's why football is great, now we are going to give the best for our national teams. Jorginho has proved to be a crucial player for Italy."

Jorginho, who has been linked with Ballon D'or following an impressive season, has been highlighted by Azpilicueta as the Spaniard told the press about the Italian's qualities.

"He has important qualities, he likes to keep the ball in his feet and control the game. If we limit his involvement, we'll have more chances to qualify for the Final." he said.

Azpilicueta's Spain came out victorious in a quarter final penalty shootout Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Jorginho has been linked with a host of top European clubs and has shown just how good he can be as a vital part of Italy's system as they have impressed at Euro 2020.

The midfielder is set to stay at Chelsea this summer, looking to build on the back of an impressive campaign which saw the Italian help the Blues lift the Champions League back in May.

Jorginho has gained admirers as he outperforms expectations for Italy at Euro 2020 Photo by Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse/Sipa USA

Italy face Spain at Wembley on Tuesday evening with a place in the final up for grabs. It will be an interesting affair for Blues fans as Chelsea's captain battles off against the Blues' vice captain.

The winner will face either Denmark or England in the final on Sunday 11 July at Wembley.

