Azpilicueta, James, Mount, Hudson-Odoi: Latest Chelsea Team News Ahead of Lille Clash

Chelsea host LOSC Lille in the Champions League last-16 on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge in the first of two legs. 

Thomas Tuchel's side progressed into the knockouts as runners-up, while Lille finished as group winners which saw the two teams draw each other. 

It's the Champions League holders, as well as the World Champions, against the current Ligue 1 champions, which will see the French side head to west London for the first leg ahead of the reverse tie next month. 

imago1009784330h (2)

Chelsea head into the game on the back of a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League, but have several injury doubts for the European clash. 

Tuchel is hoping to get Cesar Azpilicueta and Callum Hudson-Odoi fit for Tuesday after the pair missed out at the weekend through injury.

Read More

"Azpi has some groin problems and felt a pain in the last action of Thursday’s training," said the Chelsea boss at the weekend.  

"Callum tried in training on Friday but also felt some pain around the Achilles. It’s a bit of inflammation and the pain was too strong to play on Saturday."

imago1009562021h

Meanwhile Mason Mount is expected to return to team training this week following an ankle injury sustained at the Club World Cup, but the game is set to come too early for the 23-year-old. 

He is likely to return for the Carabao Cup final on Sunday at Wembley against Liverpool, likewise with Reece James. The defender will return this week to team training as well and could be involved on Sunday but the Champions League meeting is too premature for the England international.

Tuchel will confirm the full team news in his pre-match press conference on Monday afternoon. 

