Report: Cesar Azpilicueta Keen to Meet With Marina Granovskaia to Discuss Chelsea Future Amid Barcelona Interest

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta is keen to meet with director Marina Granovskaia to discuss his future as Barcelona remain interested in signing him at the end of the season, according to reports.

The 32-year-old's current deal expires in June and he could be headed back to his home country.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, via Mail Sport, the Blues skipper is eager to meet with the club's director in order to discuss his future.

imago1009559659h

The report states  that the 32-year-old 'wants a face-to-face meeting' with Granovskaia as soon as possible, to sort out whether he will stay at Stamford Bridge past the end of this season.

Barcelona have reportedly already agreed a three-season deal with Azpilicueta who can reinforce their strengths at centre-back and right-back.

However, as per the Athletic, Chelsea still remain confident that they will hold on to captain Azpilicueta.

Read More

imago1009558765h

He is determined to lift the Club World Cup this week, the only trophy he has not won during his time at Stamford Bridge.

"We have the chance to be the first ones to win it for Chelsea. We have to create our own history, we have our chance," he said.

Recent reports have stated that his move to Barcelona is 'practically done' as he is set to end a ten year spell at Chelsea.

The defender has refused to comment on his future recently as it hangs in the balance.

He said: "I'm not going to speak about my future. I arrived in London in 2012 without kids, my kids were born there, you know how I feel about Chelsea but I'm not going to comment on the future."

