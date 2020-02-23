Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Opinions

Cesar Azpilicueta delivers verdict on Giovani Lo Celso stamp

Matt Debono

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta admitted has surprised that Giovani Lo Celso didn't see red in the Blues' clash with Spurs. 

Despite beating Jose Mourinho's side at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League to boost their top-four hopes, Chelsea's win didn't come without controversy. 

VAR was involved in their defeat to Manchester United, and it had a part to play on Saturday when Spurs midfielder Giovani Lo Celso stamped on Cesar Azpilicueta right in front of the technical areas. 

The decision went to VAR, and it became clearer and clearer that a red card would be brandished, however it wasn't. David Coote, who was in charge of the VAR for the game at Stockley Park, initially deemed that 'it wasn't a clear and obvious error because VAR didn't feel there was anywhere else for him to put his foot'.

But during the course of the game the PGMOL admitted there had been an error, and that Lo Celso should have seen red. 

Cesar Azpilicueta was surprised at the initial decision after a 'clear stamp'.

"I'm not a player that likes to be on the floor because I'm defender, I’m tough and I make fouls, but it was not my fault because it was a clear stamp on my shin. I felt it straight away.

"I was surprised it was not a red card, not even a yellow card. Obviously everybody makes mistakes but when you have a lot of replays it could be easier."

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard also made his dismay clear at the decision after another call went against his side.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rewarded: Frank Lampard's bold changes pay off in Spurs win

Frank Lampard was rewarded for his pre-match decisions as all four of the changes he made to his starting XI made the difference against Spurs.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard delighted with the effort of his Chelsea players in Spurs win

Frank Lampard after he saw his side complete the league double over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Olivier Giroud reflects on 'special day' after scoring first Premier League goal of the season

Olivier Giroud revealed his relief after he helped Chelsea on their way to victory against Tottenham Hotspur to boost top-four hopes.

Matt Debono

Lampard: Mason Mount's performance was unbelievable vs Tottenham

Frank Lampard has hailed the performance of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount in the win against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard blasts VAR after Giovani Lo Celso error in Chelsea's win vs Spurs

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has blasted VAR after another call went against the Blues in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Stockley Park admits VAR error: Giovani Lo Celso should've seen red for stamp

Giovani Lo Celso should have seen red against Chelsea for a stamp on Cesar Azpilicueta, Stockley Park have confirmed.

Matt Debono

Report: Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League

Chelsea completed the league double over Tottenham with a convincing win over their London rivals in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League

The teams news is in from Stamford Bridge ahead of the London derby between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Christian Pulisic: No date yet given on Chelsea return

Frank Lampard has remained coy on when Christian Pulisic will return to the Chelsea side from injury.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard unsure on what reception Jose Mourinho will get by Chelsea fans

Jose Mourinho will return to Stamford Bridge once again in the opposing dugout, but Frank Lampard is unsure how Chelsea fans will respond to their former manager.

Matt Debono