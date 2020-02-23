Cesar Azpilicueta delivers verdict on Giovani Lo Celso stamp

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta admitted has surprised that Giovani Lo Celso didn't see red in the Blues' clash with Spurs.

Despite beating Jose Mourinho's side at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League to boost their top-four hopes, Chelsea's win didn't come without controversy.

VAR was involved in their defeat to Manchester United, and it had a part to play on Saturday when Spurs midfielder Giovani Lo Celso stamped on Cesar Azpilicueta right in front of the technical areas.

The decision went to VAR, and it became clearer and clearer that a red card would be brandished, however it wasn't. David Coote, who was in charge of the VAR for the game at Stockley Park, initially deemed that 'it wasn't a clear and obvious error because VAR didn't feel there was anywhere else for him to put his foot'.

But during the course of the game the PGMOL admitted there had been an error, and that Lo Celso should have seen red.

Cesar Azpilicueta was surprised at the initial decision after a 'clear stamp'.

"I'm not a player that likes to be on the floor because I'm defender, I’m tough and I make fouls, but it was not my fault because it was a clear stamp on my shin. I felt it straight away.

"I was surprised it was not a red card, not even a yellow card. Obviously everybody makes mistakes but when you have a lot of replays it could be easier."

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard also made his dismay clear at the decision after another call went against his side.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube