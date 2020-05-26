'They were bigger players than us' - Bacary Sagna admits Arsenal feared Chelsea

Former Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna has revealed the Gunners feared their London counterparts Chelsea and were concerned about the Blues' strengths.

The Frenchman spent seven seasons at Arsenal between 2007 and 2014 and only managed one FA Cup success during his time in north London.

Chelsea's rise in the early 2000s saw them take control with Manchester United in dominating England's top-flight following Jose Mourinho's arrival at the club.

Sagna has reflected on his time at Arsenal and revealed that the Gunners talked about the Blues a lot more than they did.

"We just played game by game and we were winning a lot but obviously and eventually when we had to perform in certain games, we were failing," said the 38-year-old to the Lockdown Podcast.

"Maybe it was because we put too much pressure on ourselves.

"Most of the games we had to play, we played well and we won. But for example when we had to play against the top four, we found it difficult to play against them at that time.

"I believe we under-evaluated ourselves. Playing for Chelsea image-wise was something different.

"They used their image a lot, they used to have some big players in the national team and we used to talk about them more than they talked about us.

"Maybe in our heads, they were bigger players than us. On the pitch, we had as much quality as they had whenever we played, and when we played the Arsenal way nobody could beat us.

"I believed nobody could beat us. We used to play simple passes, one, two-touches maximum. But I believe we under-evaluated ourselves which is a big mistake in life."

