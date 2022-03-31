Skip to main content
Bain Capital Distance Themselves From Controversy Following Backlash Regarding Stephen Pagliuca's Chelsea Bid

Bain Capital, who are part of the Stephen Pagliuca bid for Chelsea, have distanced themselves from controversy surrounding Bain & Company.

This comes after former Labour cabinet minister and Chelsea fan Lord Peter Hain has called for the UK Government to bar the bid of Pagliuca.

Speaking via Goal, a spokesperson for Bain Capital has distanced themselves from Bain & Company.

imago1010479508h (4)

Lord Hain previously stated: "Will ministers also bar the Pagliuca consortium bid headed by the chair of Bain Capital which remains highly entwined with Bain & Company recently indicted by South African Judicial Commission for acting ‘unlawfully’ & referred for prosecution.

"Bain cynically and ruthlessly disabled the country’s tax collecting agency by conspiring with the corrupt former president Zuma for an £8 million fee.

"Chelsea and the Premier League must not be contaminated with such despicably corrupt business practice."

imago1010479509h

The politician has been a Chelsea fan for 57 years, he said, but has concerns over Pagliuca's bid due to his involvement wiht Bain Capital and the controversy surrounding the company.

However, Bain Capital have now distanced themselves from Bain & Company.

“We have been entirely separate and independent entities for almost 40 years, with fundamentally different businesses,” a spokesperson said.

 Chelsea fans have also started a social media campaign to show their displeasure with the Ricketts family bid also, with the #NoToRicketts hashtag trending on Twitter as well as organising fan protests before the Blues' clash against Brentford on Saturday.

Bidders have until the middle of April to submit their final bids ahead of a potential takeover.

