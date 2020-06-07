Absolute Chelsea
Ballack: Timo Werner's move to Chelsea suits both parties

Matt Debono

Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Ballack believes Timo Werner's proposed transfer to Chelsea is mutually beneficial for both parties. 

The 24-year-old is set to sign a five-year-deal with the Blues as a £54 million switch nears. 

Werner has attracted interest from several Premier League sides - Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City - but Frank Lampard's Chelsea appear to have won the race.  

Michael Ballack played for the Blues four over four years at the club and has tasted Premier League glory in west London, and the fellow German believes Werner will slot right in at Chelsea.

"I think it's a good decision for both sides. For Timo, because he fits there, because the way [Chelsea] play football suits him," Ballack told Sky.

"I think that in Chelsea he has decided on a club where he has a better chance of playing, which is very important to him.

"The team will be renewed, it will certainly be strengthened and a lot of money will be spent in Chelsea to knock again at the top. A good young team is being built there, which is very promising."

Ballack also conceded that despite thinking Werner will succeed in England, he will have to get used to the psychical in the Premier League quickly.

"That is the biggest difference in England that there is less whistling (from referees), especially for strikers," the German added added.

"It is much more intense, with a lot more duels. He has to get used to it quickly because that's the point.

"He is a robust player, is very fast, but he is also physically good in a duel and he will quickly get used to it."

