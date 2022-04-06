Skip to main content
Key Figure in Todd Boehly's Consortium Delivers Verdict on 'Unbelievable' Thomas Tuchel & Emma Hayes

Barbara Charone was named among Todd Boehly's bid for Chelsea and she has delivered her verdict on her role in the bid, as well as what she thinks of Thomas Tuchel and Emma Hayes. 

The lifelong Chelsea fan, also a PR agent who has worked with the likes of Madonna, Keith Richards and Rod Stewart, has been given the role of a non-executive director in Boehly's team should their takeover bid for the Blues be successful. 

Charone was approached by Boehly's camp along with Daniel Finkelstein, another Chelsea supporter, for these two roles. 

imago1004286174h (4)

She is delighted to be part of the bid which sees Boehly travel to London for talks with the Chelsea executive team, as well as with Paul Canoville this Friday

Tuchel and Hayes have steered the ships for the Men's and Women's teams despite the uncertain times surrounding the club, and Charone offered a glowing assessment of the pair. 

Read More

What Barbara Charone said

Speaking to the Telegraph, Charone was full of praise for Tuchel, as well as Hayes, commending the way they have handled themselves during the difficult circumstances in recent weeks. 

She said: "I'm obviously really excited to be a part of the future if this is successful. I think we're in an unbelievable place. 

imago1009191971h
imago1009191984h

"We have a manager that's been through a lot and comes out just like a saint. Not just as a football coach, but more importantly, I think, as a person. It's just the way he's handled everything. Even when being asked about the war. He's just unbelievable, and I hope he's a manager for a long time."

"It's just incredible (club's academy). Obviously now we're seeing the fruits of it with Mason Mount and Reece James and also Conor Gallagher at Palace. And then of course, the Chelsea women's team - Emma Hayes also deserves five stars for the way she's handled herself on and off the pitch."

imago1002891366h
