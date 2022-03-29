Skip to main content
Cesar Azpilicueta's Chelsea Contract Extension Option Triggered After Appearances Threshold Met

Cesar Azpilicueta's one-year contract extension option at Chelsea has been activated after he met the appearances threshold this season, according to reports.

The 32-year-old was out of contract at the end of the season, but the European and World champions did have an option to extend the Spain international's deal by a further year.

However, the agreement hinged on the Chelsea captain making a certain number of appearances for the Blues this term, and Matt Law has now revealed that figure has been met. 

imago1010844804h

The option was put in before the Government's sanctions on the club which has prohibited Chelsea from carrying out any transfer business, including sorting out player contracts.

Barcelona are circling for the 32-year-old and want him at 'all costs' this summer, with boss Xavi keen on bringing the versatile defender to Spain.

However, now they will have to pay a fee for the Blues skipper, who is yet to make a decision on his future, with the door still open to a departure despite the contract extension. 

imago1010911015h

Whilst on international duty with Spain, Azpilicueta refused to speak about his future, saying: "It’s not the right place and the right moment to discuss my future."

Fellow defender Andreas Christensen is all ready to join Barcelona this summer after President Joan Laporta hinted the Dane had already agreed a deal and it's now an announcement away. 

He said"We've completed two signings for the next season: one is a midfielder, the other one is a centre-back. But I'm not allowed to mention their names."

imago1010523325h (1)
