    • November 7, 2021
    Revealed: Ross Barkley's Reaction to Miss Chelsea Chances During Burnley Draw

    Thomas Tuchel has revealed what Ross Barkley's emotion were after he missed one of many Chelsea chances during their 1-1 draw against Burnley.

    Matej Vydra punished the Blues for their missed chances on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge as Kai Havertz put the hosts ahead in the 33rd minute with a header into the bottom corner. 

    25 shots. That was the shot count for Tuchel's side but they could only manage to convert once. That equates to a four per cent conversation rate. A statistic to forget. 

    Sean Dyche's side held on and stole a point from the capital to leave Chelsea frustrated. 

    Barkley was one of many who had a chance. He was teed up in the box but he could only blaze his effort from 15 yards out into the top tier. A golden chance squandered. 

    It proved to be his final involvement of the game. Immediately after, he was substituted for Ruben Loftus-Cheek. 

    Tuchel was frustrated. Barkley was frustrated. Chelsea were frustrated. 

    "He is angry at himself," Tuchel said of Barkley, "he created chances and we had chances in the first and second half so no one points fingers at him."

    Barkley came back into the starting XI against Burnley and Tuchel was quizzed on his place in the team and whether he would get more chances in the coming weeks. 

    He added: "It depends on himself, first of all, and it is ongoing. If he stays positive and hard-working and at the same time I am happy if he is not fully happy. I am happy if he is not satisfied with what he has.

    "At the same time, it is necessary that he appreciates where he is right now and his hard work and effort and he was very serious from the first day in pre-season, but there is a lot of competition going on in his position.

    "You need to be ready if you play for Chelsea, if you think you are ready and positive there is always a chance to come onto the pitch.

    "Unfortunately, we have only three subs so it is not always easy but there is always a chance to prove a point with your performance."

