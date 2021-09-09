Barkley, Sarr & Baker Handed Chelsea Squad Numbers

Ross Barkley, Malang Sarr and Lewis Baker have all been handed Chelsea shirt numbers after they were included in Thomas Tuchel's Premier League for the season.

Chelsea submitted their final squad for the season this week following the closure of the summer transfer window. Many got their moves away from the club, some arrived through the doors, but some failed to get the green light to depart.

Three names: Barkley, Sarr and Baker were all allowed to leave during the window but for a variety of reasons, none of the three departed through the exit doors at Stamford Bridge.

(Photo by Justin Parry / SPP/Sipa USA)

Barkley's no.8 was given to Mateo Kovacic and now the Englishman will now wear the no.18 jersey, formerly of Olivier Giroud.

Sarr will take up the no.31 shirt, while Baker is one behind him which will see him take the no.32.

Here are the squad numbers in full, as provided by the official Chelsea website:

1: Kepa Arrizabalaga

2: Antonio Rudiger

3: Marcos Alonso

4: Andreas Christensen

5: Jorginho

6: Thiago Silva

7: N’Golo Kante

8: Mateo Kovacic

9: Romelu Lukaku

10: Christian Pulisic

11: Timo Werner

12: Ruben Loftus-Cheek

13: Marcus Bettinelli

14: Trevoh Chalobah

16: Edouard Mendy

17: Saul Niguez

18: Ross Barkley

19: Mason Mount

20: Callum Hudson-Odoi

21: Ben Chilwell

22: Hakim Ziyech

24: Reece James

28: Cesar Azpilicueta

29: Kai Havertz

31: Malang Sarr

32: Lewis Baker

36: Lucas Bergstrom

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube