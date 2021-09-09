Barkley, Sarr & Baker Handed Chelsea Squad Numbers

Chelsea Trio Handed Squad Numbers After Inclusion in Tuchel's Premier League Squad
Ross Barkley, Malang Sarr and Lewis Baker have all been handed Chelsea shirt numbers after they were included in Thomas Tuchel's Premier League for the season.
Chelsea submitted their final squad for the season this week following the closure of the summer transfer window. Many got their moves away from the club, some arrived through the doors, but some failed to get the green light to depart.
Three names: Barkley, Sarr and Baker were all allowed to leave during the window but for a variety of reasons, none of the three departed through the exit doors at Stamford Bridge.
Barkley's no.8 was given to Mateo Kovacic and now the Englishman will now wear the no.18 jersey, formerly of Olivier Giroud.
Sarr will take up the no.31 shirt, while Baker is one behind him which will see him take the no.32.
Here are the squad numbers in full, as provided by the official Chelsea website:
1: Kepa Arrizabalaga
2: Antonio Rudiger
3: Marcos Alonso
4: Andreas Christensen
5: Jorginho
6: Thiago Silva
7: N’Golo Kante
8: Mateo Kovacic
9: Romelu Lukaku
10: Christian Pulisic
11: Timo Werner
12: Ruben Loftus-Cheek
13: Marcus Bettinelli
14: Trevoh Chalobah
16: Edouard Mendy
17: Saul Niguez
18: Ross Barkley
19: Mason Mount
20: Callum Hudson-Odoi
21: Ben Chilwell
22: Hakim Ziyech
24: Reece James
28: Cesar Azpilicueta
29: Kai Havertz
31: Malang Sarr
32: Lewis Baker
36: Lucas Bergstrom
More Chelsea Coverage
- Christian Pulisic suffers ankle injury on USMNT duty, making him a doubt for Chelsea's clash vs Aston Villa
- Report: Bayern Munich showing interest in Timo Werner if Erling Haaland deal fails
- John Terry makes Chelsea and Romelu Lukaku claim following £97.5 million transfer
Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube