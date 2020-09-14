SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Bayer Leverkusen chief Rudi Voller reveals why Chelsea managed to sign Kai Havertz this summer ahead of other teams

Matt Debono

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller has revealed why he believes the coronavirus period helped Chelsea to sign Kai Havertz this summer. 

Havertz completed his club-record transfer to the Blues at the start of September which saw him pen a five-year contract in west London. 

The 21-year-old became the sixth senior signing of the summer following the acquisitions of Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Malang Sarr and Thiago Silva. 

It was a tough period of negotiation for Chelsea and director Marina Granovskaia as they tried to lower the transfer fee. 

The German press claimed that Leverkusen got what they wanted out of the deal - £72 million initially along with add-ons, meanwhile the English media reported that Chelsea managed to bag a deal of an initial £62 million plus add-ons. 

But speaking to BILD, director Voller believes Chelsea would've found it harder to sign Havertz had it been next summer.

"[Chelsea] simply made good use of the coronavirus period. Next year it would have been much harder for Chelsea to get Kai.

"[Other interested teams] preferred to hold back because of the high transfer fee in this special and uncertain time." 

Havertz was reported to have accelerated the transfer after he waived his right to ten per cent of the transfer fee. 

He is set to start for Chelsea against Brighton and Hove Albion, making his debut, in their Premier League opener on Monday night down on the south coast at the Amex Stadium. 

