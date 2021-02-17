Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick tips Chelsea to 'go far' in Champions League this season

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick believes Chelsea can progress into the latter stages of the Champions League this season under Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea face Atletico Madrid in the last-16 of the Champions League next Tuesday in the first-leg of their knockout tie against the Spanish side.

They remain unbeaten under Tuchel, five wins and one draw in all competitions for the Blues since his arrival and are in prime form heading into the European clash.

And Bayern boss Flick believes Chelsea and Tuchel will be 'ready to go far' in the competition this season.

In an interview with France Football, Flick said: "Chelsea have massive potential both in terms of quality and quantity.

"It's a young team with a lot of talent. They can go far in the Champions League this season.

"Thomas [Tuchel] has gained experience at PSG that will benefit him at Chelsea. He's ready for this challenge."

Tuchel knows it will be a difficult game but knows his side will be ready for Diego Simeone's side.

"You need to ask me next Monday. We will be prepared and hopefully I will tell you that we are well prepared.

"We will do everything to go through but you know very well that Atlético are top of the league and are by far the top of the league in Spain.

"They [Atlético] are one of the toughest teams in Spain and are still a challenge. It is a two-match elimination as you know well.

"We will focus on Southampton and the best way to arrive in the Champions League with a good performance. Hopefully another win, we will see on Monday who we can count on and who is ready to play.

"We are confident enough to say we play these two games [against Atlético] to get to the next round, but it will be super hard."

