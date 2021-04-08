Bayern Munich chief praises Marina Granovskaia for 'very good job' at Chelsea

Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has praised Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia for the job she is doing at the club.

Granovskaia is Roman Abramovich's right-hand woman at Stamford Bridge and has grown to become one of the most powerful leaders in world football.

She has built a reputation for her shrewd dealings in transfer dealings, and has overseen summer after summer of heavy spending in west London - some of which has paid of, and other deals which haven't.

Chelsea splashed the cash last summer, taking advantage of their Eden Hazard income during the Covid-19 pandemic, which enabled them to spend in excess of £220 million on star-studded signings including German duo Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.

And the Blues are expected to head back into the transfer market this summer as they eye a new centre-back and centre-forward.

Rummenigge, speaking to the Athletic, hailed the job that Granovskaia is doing at Chelsea and believes they are in a position to do business this summer.

He said on the financial impact of Covid: We need to rely on players and agents understanding the situation. The whole football industry, the whole world has been damaged by COVID-19.

Thomas Tuchel has remained tight-lipped on if Chelsea will invest in their squad this summer. EFE/José Manuel Vidal/Sipa USA

"I’m curious to see if there will be one club in Europe that can break even this season. It’ll be challenging, even for us. We’ve lost €4 to €5 million per game, you can work out what that means in total.

:After more than one year without fans, the income loss has been much greater for the big clubs. Some of the smaller clubs, who rely on selling, will sustain real damage as well. There will be maybe two, or three clubs who are able to buck the trend.

"Chelsea’s numbers, for example, look very positive. Marina (Granovskaia) has done a very good job. But we won’t see any all-time-high records tumble this summer, that’s for sure."

