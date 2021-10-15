Thomas Tuchel Sends Warning to His Chelsea Side Ahead of Brentford Clash

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has sent a warning to his players ahea of their London derby with newly promoted Brentford on Saturday.

The Blues travel across London, sitting top of the Premier League table and will be looking for a positive result to extend their lead.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's clash, Tuchel has sent a word of warning to his players regarding a 'motivated' Brentford side.

He said:“Yes, they will be up for it. Of course, they play with a lot of enthusiasm and catch already momentum and enthusiasm for getting promoted after so many years of trying hard.

"Finally, Chelsea comes - not for a cup game, not for a friendly game but Chelsea arrives for a game in the Premier League. They have so many points on their side, so many results. The atmosphere will be like this, they play with courage and with a lot of confidence but we cannot be surprised. We know this and now it is on us to adapt and accept the situation like it is.

"They will not give us a single inch on the field and we have to get ready, to be ready mentally and physically - also tactically. This is not a match about knowing the solutions, to outskill the opponent."

The German continued to discuss the importance of Chelsea not taking the match lightly as he said: "This is a match where we have to match the mentality and attitude. This is what we did against Southampton, we accepted the role that the other team is the underdog and we are favourites. This did not keep us from playing like underdogs, we played a very intense and nice game of football against Southampton. We try and do the same thing tomorrow.

"There are some obstacles to overcome, it is never easy after international breaks but I hope we will be prepared. So far, we have the feeling that we have done everything to arrive in the best shape possible and we will give it a go.”

The Blues know that a win will see them remain top of the Premier League table whilst dropping points could allow Liverpool and Manchester City to leapfrong Tuchel's side early on in the season.

