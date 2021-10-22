'Be Ready' - Petr Cech Sends Message to Chelsea Squad

Chelsea's performance advisor Petr Cech has declared that the Blues need their whole squad ready as they look to mount a Premier League title challenge this season.

Thomas Tuchel's side currently sit top of the Premier League but face an injury crisis with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner the latest to be sidelined.

Writing in a column for the official Chelsea website, Cech has sent a message to the Chelsea squad.

Photo by Ben Cawthra/Sipa USA

He said: "I think this game (against Brentford) and now these coming games and the schedule, which is very busy over the next few weeks, shows how important it is to have a competitive squad and everybody on board. With a lot of games coming up, you might have some injuries or suspensions, and you need players to be ready.

"That’s why it’s great to have a competitive squad. Of course it is harder for the players, because there is more competition and sometimes you have to start on the bench, so the issue is that you always have to disappoint someone every game. Unfortunately that’s the way it works in a top club in football."

The former goalkeeper has played his part in forming Chelsea's squad, convincing key players such as Kai Havertz to move to Stamford Bridge and he will soon be working closely with Tuchel in the January transfer window to add to the squad.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube