    • October 9, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    'Before Retiring, I Would Like to Play in La Liga' - Marcos Alonso Eager For Return to Spanish League

    Author:

    Chelsea and Spain full-back Marcos Alonso has expressed his desire to feature in La Liga before he retires.

    The 30-year-old spent 11 years of his early career, including 9 at youth level, in the ranks at Real Madrid.

    After making just one appearance for Real Madrid in 2009/10, Alonso moved away from Spain and has since played in the Premier League, Championship and Serie A.

    sipa_35322693

    Speaking to Manu Carreño in 'El Larguero', Alonso was asked about where his future lay after playing in England.

    "I am feeling very good there (England), but if I'm honest, before retiring, I would like to have the opportunity to play in La Liga," as quoted by cadenaser.com.

    "It isn't something that is urgent.

    "I feel very good in a big team and fighting for the major titles.

    "I have two years left on my contract and so we will see what happens after that."

    sipa_35322717

    The Spaniard has been at Chelsea since 2016 when he signed for £24 million from Fiorentina.

    After falling out of favour at the club under Frank Lampard's tenure in west London, Alonso has made his way back into the starting squad under new manager Thomas Tuchel.

    With his offensive abilities down the left-wing, Tuchel has heavily relied on Alonso, despite fierce competition from English full-back Ben Chilwell.

    In 175 appearances for the Blues, Alonso's name has featured on the scoresheet 25 times.

    In the 2021/22 season so far, Alonso has been the favourite of the two left-back options, making nine appearances in comparison to Chilwell's four.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35322693
    News

    'Before Retiring, I Would Like to Play in La Liga' - Marcos Alonso Eager For Return to Spanish League

    just now
    sipa_35371909
    News

    Ruben Loftus-Cheek Sends Eight Word Message to Thomas Tuchel Following Chelsea Recall

    30 minutes ago
    sipa_35184698
    News

    Report: Chelsea 'Demand' Emergency Meeting With Premier League Following Newcastle Takeover

    45 minutes ago
    sipa_35189260
    News

    Mason Mount Reveals Favourite Moment of Chelsea Career so far

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35481260
    News

    Germany Manager Hansi Flick Makes Honest Kai Havertz and Chelsea Admission

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35322693
    News

    Marcos Alonso Discusses Chelsea Future Amid Inter Milan Links

    2 hours ago
    sipa_34759533 (1)
    News

    'I am Very Proud' - Edouard Mendy Reacts to Yashin Trophy Nomination

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35372868
    Transfer News

    Report: Timo Werner's Future Could Hinge on Erling Haaland Decision

    2 hours ago