'Before Retiring, I Would Like to Play in La Liga' - Marcos Alonso Eager For Return to Spanish League

Chelsea and Spain full-back Marcos Alonso has expressed his desire to feature in La Liga before he retires.

The 30-year-old spent 11 years of his early career, including 9 at youth level, in the ranks at Real Madrid.

After making just one appearance for Real Madrid in 2009/10, Alonso moved away from Spain and has since played in the Premier League, Championship and Serie A.

Speaking to Manu Carreño in 'El Larguero', Alonso was asked about where his future lay after playing in England.

"I am feeling very good there (England), but if I'm honest, before retiring, I would like to have the opportunity to play in La Liga," as quoted by cadenaser.com.

"It isn't something that is urgent.

"I feel very good in a big team and fighting for the major titles.

"I have two years left on my contract and so we will see what happens after that."

The Spaniard has been at Chelsea since 2016 when he signed for £24 million from Fiorentina.

After falling out of favour at the club under Frank Lampard's tenure in west London, Alonso has made his way back into the starting squad under new manager Thomas Tuchel.

With his offensive abilities down the left-wing, Tuchel has heavily relied on Alonso, despite fierce competition from English full-back Ben Chilwell.

In 175 appearances for the Blues, Alonso's name has featured on the scoresheet 25 times.

In the 2021/22 season so far, Alonso has been the favourite of the two left-back options, making nine appearances in comparison to Chilwell's four.

