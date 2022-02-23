Belgium Coach Thierry Henry Confused as to Why Chelsea Signed Romelu Lukaku

Belgium assistant manager Thierry Henry has questioned Romelu Lukaku's move to Chelsea after the forward was dropped in the Champions League against LOSC Lille.

The 28-year-old has struggled during his first season back at Stamford Bridge, scoring just five Premier League goals.

Speaking to CBS, via Standard Sport, Henry admitted he remains confused by the signing.

The French legend currently coaches Lukaku at the Belgium national team, acting as Roberto Martinez's assistant.

When asked about the forward, Henry admitted that Chelsea do not suit Lukaku.

He said: “Right from the start I raised a question to myself, would he fit into this team?

“For Rom to adapt to the way Chelsea play, it takes time, it’s not an easy one.

“Is it normal that he only has seven touches (against Crystal Palace)? No, that’s also not normal, regardless if the coach likes you or not. That shouldn’t happen."

The former Arsenal and Barcelona striker continued to provide a tactical insight into Lukaku's strengths before admitting that he is unsure why Chelsea went out to sign the Belgian.

“They need to move forward on that but it’s a tough one to read. I’ll be honest with you, I don’t know how that happens in 90 minutes. But what’s the solution?" he continued.

“The solution is for him to find a solution to make sure he can adapt to the way they play.

“They like to press, to be active and to change the front three. He likes to stay in the middle so it makes it very difficult for him to adapt to the situation.

“But again, why did you go and get him?”

