    October 7, 2021
    Belgium Manager Martinez Heaps Praise Upon Lukaku Following Chelsea Club-Record Transfer

    Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has heaped praise upon Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, stating that he 'can do everything'.

    The forward previously worked under the Spaniard during his time at Everton, where he was on loan from Chelsea before making a permanent switch.

    Speaking to Mail Sport, Martinez was full of praise for his striker.

    "I started working with Romelu when he was 19," said Belgium boss Martinez. "As with any player, I've seen an evolution.

    "He can do everything you want from a striker. He can play with his back to goal or run in behind. He has power and intelligence. He has every single function you would want from a centre-forward."

    The praise comes after Lukaku declared that he is more than just a 'target man' at Chelsea, showing clear frustration with the lack of chances created for him.

    What Romelu Lukaku said

    "The way I’m built – I’m quite big – everybody thinks I’m a sort of target man: just holding up the ball and being a goal poacher. But I’ve never played that way and I hate it. My biggest strength is that I’m dangerous when I’m facing towards the goal, because that’s when I rarely make wrong choices.

    "After I pass the ball, I know where I have to position myself in the box. I can do a bit of everything and in some games when I know there is a lot of space behind the defence, I play differently. The reason I’m so productive [in front of goal] is because I can do a bit of everything."

    It is clear that Martinez can get the best out of the 28-year-old and now it is up to Thomas Tuchel and the Chelsea players to keep Lukaku firing during his time in London.

