'Believed in Me' - Trevoh Chalobah Heaps Praise on Antonio Rudiger for Chelsea Faith

Trevoh Chalobah has hailed fellow Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger for the faith he has shown in him during his time at the club, and even before this season.

Chalobah has been learning from Rudiger this season, but could be without him as a teammate next year as the German's deal expires at the end of this season.

Speaking to football.london, Chalobah heaped praise on Rudiger for believing in him.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

When asked about his relationship with the fellow central defender, Chalobah said: "Toni's from Sierra Leone, where I'm also from, and when he first came my brother (Nathaniel) told him to look after me. I used to go round his house, we'd chill, and every time I came over for training, he'd get hold of me and help me."

The German international put an arm around the younger Chalobah brother, helping him to settle into Thomas Tuchel's squad as he was told he would stay at Chelsea at the start of the season.

"He was the only one that season who believed in me and told me to keep going," he continued.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"The next year I went on loan and ended up going on loan three times, and after every season he kept telling me, 'Keep going, keep going. I know you're good enough to play for this football club'.

"He'll always tell me how it is and what I need to do. He'll speak to me like a grown adult, not a little boy. For me, that's what's helped - it's kept me on my toes. You know how aggressive he is on the pitch, and that's how I want to be on the pitch as well."

Chalobah will be hoping him and Rudiger share many more seasons together in Blue as Chelsea are hopeful of reaching an agreement over a contract extension for the defender.

