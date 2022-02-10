Belletti Fires Warning at Chelsea Ahead of Club World Cup Final Against Palmeiras

Former Chelsea player and current assistant manager of Cruzeiro, Juliano Belletti, has fired a warning at Thomas Tuchel's side to not take Palmeiras for granted on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues will face the Brazilian side in the Club World Cup final on Saturday after beating Al Hilal 1-0 in the semi-final on Wednesday afternoon.

Despite coming into the game as favourites, Chelsea struggled to put too much together in what turned out to be a very tough encounter for the European champions.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

As quoted by Nizaar Kinsella, Belletti warned his former team of the troubles they could face against 2021 Copa Libertadores champions Palmeiras.

"They're a well-drilled, tactical team with intensity," he told the media.

"Chelsea need to be careful because sometimes Euro teams don't prepare as well as the South Americans & it can give those teams an edge.

"My warning is that Chelsea will find a very difficult opponent."

Although Chelsea will strike many fans as the favourites to win, a lot is to be said for the differences in playing styles between the European sides and those from South America.

The Blues last won the Champions League in 2012 and therefore qualified for the Club World Cup that year. However, they lost the final 1-0 to Brazilian side Corinthians and Thomas Tuchel will be keen to make sure this year's competition does not reach the same outcome.

Despite having struggled with form in recent weeks, mainly due to injuries, Chelsea will certainly feel they still have the firepower to get the win on Saturday.

