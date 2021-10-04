October 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Ben Chilwell Admits He is 'Never Satisfied' and 'Can Keep Improving' Following Chelsea Recall

The right attitude.
Author:

Chelsea's Ben Chilwell has proven his motivation for this season after being recalled to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI.

The full-back scored as the Blues beat Southampton 3-1, his first Premier League start of the season.

Speaking to Chelsea FC. Chilwell has revealed that he is 'never satisfied' and believes that he can 'keep improving' this season.

sipa_35372332

The defender has struggled for game time this season as Marcos Alonso proved his fine form.

This led to the Englishman missing out on Gareth Southgate's England squad, but he has shown the right attitude and wants to keep improving.

Speaking on his performance against Southampton, Chilwell said: "The manager was happy I was getting in the positions to score.

"I had a couple of chances in the first half, second one could have done better, first one was a good save."

sipa_35376202 (1)

The defender scored four goals in his debut season for Chelsea as he played a key part on the way to the Blues lifting the Champions League trophy, but the defender is adamant that he has more to prove under Thomas Tuchel.

"If you look at my stats last year, four goals, seven assists, I did pretty well in that aspect, but you can always improve," he said. "I am never satisfied with what I’ve done, and hopefully my numbers will be better than last season and I can keep improving in an attacking sense."

Up next for Chelsea is Brentford, with Chilwell looking to keep his place in the starting XI after the international break.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_35374569 (1)
News

Ben Chilwell Admits He is 'Never Satisfied' and 'Can Keep Improving' Following Chelsea Recall

51 seconds ago
sipa_35374466 (1)
News

Revealed: Chelsea Squad Worth £809M - Third Highest in Europe's Top 5 Leagues

25 minutes ago
sipa_35339877
Transfer News

Report: AS Monaco's Name Asking Price for Chelsea, Liverpool & Juventus Target Aurelien Tchouameni

55 minutes ago
sipa_35374569 (2)
News

'Up There With My Best Goals' - Ben Chilwell Reflects on Southampton Strike

1 hour ago
sipa_35373115
News

Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Accepts Yellow Card After Touchline Outburst During Southampton Win

2 hours ago
sipa_34785641
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Face Competition From Juventus & Liverpool for Aurelien Tchouameni

2 hours ago
sipa_35376202 (3)
News

Revealed: Ben Chilwell's Positive Response to Lack of Chelsea Minutes

2 hours ago
sipa_35373793 (1)
News

Report: Antonio Rudiger and Chelsea Locked in Contract Talks Amid Real Madrid, PSG & Bayern Munich Interest

3 hours ago