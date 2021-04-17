NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Ben Chilwell and Timo Werner react to Chelsea reaching FA Cup final after Man City win

Author:
Publish date:

Ben Chilwell and Timo Werner have taken to social media to share their happiness at Chelsea sealing a place in the FA Cup final following a 1-0 win over Manchester City at Wembley.

Chelsea beat the Premier League leaders on Saturday evening as Hakim Ziyech deservedly knocked Pep Guardiola's side out of the cup with a finish from close range in the 55th minute to cap off a dominant win in the capital.

Timo Werner grabbed the assist for the Moroccan and took to social media.

Ben Chilwell, who kept his place in the side, also took to Twitter at full-time to express his delight at reaching the final in also his first season at the club since joining. 

It was a solid performance from the Blues to see of their Premier League rivals. Tuchel wanted to close the gap to City who he deemed as the 'benchmark' in Europe and they did just that.

The Chelsea head coach revealed his pleasure at full-time following his side's win at Wembley.

"It was a very, very strong performance. Very happy and very proud," said Tuchel.

93E92B79-8E83-42B0-8783-BFED8D5AEFB6

“We played an excellent 35 minutes in the first half, then we had to suffer 10 minutes of some easy ball losses and, of course, the quality of City.

"Then we played another half an hour so, so strong. Deserved the lead, deserved to win and could even be one goal higher.

“The last 15 minutes we suffered a lot because they played with a lot of risks, many offensive players and we were becoming a bit tired.

“But it was a very, very strong performance and very happy for my team, very proud they performed at this level today."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

93E92B79-8E83-42B0-8783-BFED8D5AEFB6
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea has the aura to compete in finals on a regular basis

EzMuj8bUUAQHvl9
News

Thiago Silva breaks silence after back injury as Chelsea progress into FA Cup final

FE03FFFE-64B9-441A-B7FA-9FD919499CC3
News

Hakim Ziyech sends defiant message to Chelsea fans after firing Blues into FA Cup final

3D2696F6-857B-46B4-8DD5-F7BE2A02AAEA
News

Thomas Tuchel delivers verdict on Chelsea's chances of success this season after reaching FA Cup final

46E94654-1A8A-41B4-B0B6-4B91411EDB43
News

Thomas Tuchel heaps praise on Chelsea duo Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner after Man City FA Cup semi-final victory

63E4B86C-4D03-4553-8B4B-A5E4B802B6A5
News

Ben Chilwell and Timo Werner react to Chelsea reaching FA Cup final after Man City win

93E92B79-8E83-42B0-8783-BFED8D5AEFB6
News

Thomas Tuchel expresses pride after Chelsea beat Man City to reach FA Cup final

22142BE1-183F-42B2-94CB-1BACED453421
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Chelsea 1-0 Manchester City | Emirates FA Cup