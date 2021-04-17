Ben Chilwell and Timo Werner react to Chelsea reaching FA Cup final after Man City win

Ben Chilwell and Timo Werner have taken to social media to share their happiness at Chelsea sealing a place in the FA Cup final following a 1-0 win over Manchester City at Wembley.

Chelsea beat the Premier League leaders on Saturday evening as Hakim Ziyech deservedly knocked Pep Guardiola's side out of the cup with a finish from close range in the 55th minute to cap off a dominant win in the capital.

Timo Werner grabbed the assist for the Moroccan and took to social media.

Ben Chilwell, who kept his place in the side, also took to Twitter at full-time to express his delight at reaching the final in also his first season at the club since joining.

It was a solid performance from the Blues to see of their Premier League rivals. Tuchel wanted to close the gap to City who he deemed as the 'benchmark' in Europe and they did just that.

The Chelsea head coach revealed his pleasure at full-time following his side's win at Wembley.

"It was a very, very strong performance. Very happy and very proud," said Tuchel.

“We played an excellent 35 minutes in the first half, then we had to suffer 10 minutes of some easy ball losses and, of course, the quality of City.

"Then we played another half an hour so, so strong. Deserved the lead, deserved to win and could even be one goal higher.

“The last 15 minutes we suffered a lot because they played with a lot of risks, many offensive players and we were becoming a bit tired.

“But it was a very, very strong performance and very happy for my team, very proud they performed at this level today."

