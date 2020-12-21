Ben Chilwell breaks silence on ankle injury after West Ham win

Ben Chilwell is hoping his ankle injury isn't serious after being forced off in the 3-0 win against West Ham.

The 24-year-old hobbled off on his birthday inside ten minutes after rolling his ankle in a collision with West Ham's Jarrod Bowen.

Chelsea saw Reece James miss out on Monday with a knee injury and Chilwell gave the Blues another blow as he was forced off and replaced by Emerson Palmieri.

He gave an update post-match on social media congratulating his side on the win, and hopes that he won't be on the sidelines for long.

"Back to winning ways. Hopefully injury is not so bad," wrote Chilwell.

Chelsea next face Arsenal in five days time on Boxing Day and Frank Lampard will be hoping to have Chilwell available.

