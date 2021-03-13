Ben Chilwell: Chelsea disappointed with Leeds United draw

Ben Chilwell says Chelsea need to improve in the final third after a 'disappointing' goalless draw against Leeds United.

Chelsea had to settle for a point at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon as neither side could find the all-important winner.

They are now 12 games unbeaten under Tuchel and aren't losing which is the positive outcome for the Blues. But Chilwell wants more, and knows the Chelsea team can do better.

He told BT Sport post-match: "I think coming into the game, people would have predicted goals. The way they play is pretty free-flowing and they are a difficult team to play against, it was a tough game."

"It wasn't the best pitch for both teams to play on. But, yeah, we were disappointed not to get the win because we had chances.

"I had a few chances and one in the second half that I should have scored. We want more from each other in the final third.

"Defensively we are solid, but we want to score goals to make sure we get these types of win."

The draw leaves Chelsea in fourth but they are only three points ahead of West Ham, who now have two games in hand over the Blues.

Chilwell added: "That's why we are disappointed. It's very tight between fourth and eight and that's why we want these sort of points.

"But if you keep a clean sheet and don't win, you come away with a draw and that is always a positive, as well."

