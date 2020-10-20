SI.com
Ben Chilwell looks ahead to Manchester United clash following 0-0 draw against Sevilla

Matt Debono

Ben Chilwell says it's important that Chelsea head into the Premier League clash against Manchester United on the weekend with confidence. 

Chelsea will go into the league meeting off the back of a 0-0 draw against Sevilla in the Champions League, which handed the Blues a boost after they kept a clean sheet. 

chelsea-fc-v-fc-sevilla-group-e-uefa-champions-league (7)
(Photo by Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images)

Frank Lampard's side have claimed eight points from their opening five league meetings this seasons, and will be hoping to avoid defeat on Saturday.

Chilwell says Chelsea now need to recover well before heading into the game with a positive attitude before the trip up north.

"Another good team on the weekend. There's game after game so it's important that we recover well and look forward to the weekend and going into that with confidence."

It was just Chelsea's third clean sheet of the season and Chilwell says it was important to answer questions following the poor defensive display against Southampton which saw the Blues ship three goals. 

"I think the important thing was keeping a clean sheet. We knew people would be looking at us after conceding three goals on the weekend and I think defensively as a team we were solid today against a very good team.

"We didn't give them a lot of chances, and although it would have been nice to get a win at home, we will take the draw and clean sheet." 

----------

