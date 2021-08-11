Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Ben Chilwell: Chelsea Plan to Win The League This Season

Chilwell has spoken.
Author:
Publish date:

Ben Chilwell has opened up on Chelsea's goals for the season and admitted that the aim is to win the Premier League.

The defender signed from Leicester City last year and won the Champions League in his first season in blue.

Speaking ahead of the new season, Chilwell admitted that Chelsea are aiming high and looking to win the league this season.

He said: "If you can win the Champions League, which is one of the biggest, if not the biggest tournament in European football, it gives you the confidence that we can go and win more silverware. The hunger once you've had the feeling of winning a trophy makes you want it again."

The defender has returned to Chelsea training after being part of the England squad that reached the Euro 2020 Final and is therefore unlikely to feature as the Blues play Villarreal in the Super Cup, aiming to win their first piece of silverware in the 2021/22 season.

sipa_34410655

Looking ahead to the new season, Chilwell has spoken on Chelsea's competition for the league. 

"There's a lot of good teams in the league this year. There will be a lot of teams fighting for the league. A lot of good players have come into the league this season so it's going to be an exciting season for everyone involved." Chilwell said

The Blues are set to add Romelu Lukaku to their squad as Thomas Tuchel looks to compete for the Premier League title.

Chilwell admitted that the aim is to win the league this season: "Our aim is to win the league this season." he said.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

ECC45A43-8BD3-421C-9A32-972283E4C433
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Lionel Messi Admission Following PSG

sipa_33187285
Transfer News

Report: AC Milan Remain Interested in Ziyech but Chelsea Must Make Exception

sipa_32959494
News

Ben Chilwell: Chelsea Plan to Win The League This Season

Tammy confused
Transfer News

Report: Tammy Abraham Asks for Extension to Decide Chelsea Future Amid Roma Interest

Kounde cover 1
Transfer News

Sevilla Director Makes Jules Kounde to Chelsea Transfer Hint

trevoh-chalobah-chelsea-2018-1520605557-14377
Transfer News

Report: Trevoh Chalobah Preparing to Leave Chelsea on Loan

zouma tuchel
Transfer News

Report: West Ham Re-Open Negotiations With Kurt Zouma Amid Chelsea's Jules Kounde Interest

Mendy AC
News

Edouard Mendy Reveals That He 'Couldn't Refuse' Chelsea Ahead of UEFA Super Cup Final