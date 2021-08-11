Ben Chilwell: Chelsea Plan to Win The League This Season

Ben Chilwell has opened up on Chelsea's goals for the season and admitted that the aim is to win the Premier League.

The defender signed from Leicester City last year and won the Champions League in his first season in blue.

Speaking ahead of the new season, Chilwell admitted that Chelsea are aiming high and looking to win the league this season.

He said: "If you can win the Champions League, which is one of the biggest, if not the biggest tournament in European football, it gives you the confidence that we can go and win more silverware. The hunger once you've had the feeling of winning a trophy makes you want it again."

The defender has returned to Chelsea training after being part of the England squad that reached the Euro 2020 Final and is therefore unlikely to feature as the Blues play Villarreal in the Super Cup, aiming to win their first piece of silverware in the 2021/22 season.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Looking ahead to the new season, Chilwell has spoken on Chelsea's competition for the league.

"There's a lot of good teams in the league this year. There will be a lot of teams fighting for the league. A lot of good players have come into the league this season so it's going to be an exciting season for everyone involved." Chilwell said

The Blues are set to add Romelu Lukaku to their squad as Thomas Tuchel looks to compete for the Premier League title.

Chilwell admitted that the aim is to win the league this season: "Our aim is to win the league this season." he said.

