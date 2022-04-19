Ben Chilwell is hoped to re-join Chelsea first-team training before the end of the season.

The 25-year-old had knee surgery at the end of 2021 following an achilles injury picked up against Juventus last November in the Champions League.

His season appeared to be over and it was unlikely he would make a return this term, and Tuchel confirmed the likelihood of minutes for first-team is at zero per cent.

IMAGO / PA Images

Chilwell has been spotted doing individual work on the grass at Cobham, albeit extremely light, and will soon join academy training to step up his return from injury.

Tuchel hopes he can then transition to first-team training before the end of the season which would offer both the England international and Chelsea a welcome boost heading into the summer break.

What Thomas Tuchel said

Tuchel provided an update on Chilwell's injury status and believes he won't play again this season, insisting he won't rush him back, however expects him to come back to first-team training before the end of May.

“On the pitch? Premier League match? No. I don’t think we will rush this," Tuchel told reporters.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"Ben will now be in the transition to join academy training, to have team training but not on the physicality level like with us. This will be his next steps in the next weeks.

"Hopefully he can join our training at the end of the season but no matches on that level."

