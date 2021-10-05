October 5, 2021
Publish date:

Ben Chilwell: Defeats to Man City and Juventus Didn't Worry Chelsea

Still on track.
Author:

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell has opened up on his side's defeats to Manchester City and Juventus after his return to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI.

The defender scored upon his return to Premier League action against Southampton as the Blues won 3-1.

Speaking to Chelsea FC, Chilwell admitted that his teammates were not worry despite back to back losses.

Tuchel's team fell to defeat in the Premier League to Manchester City before losing 1-0 in a consecutive match away at Juventus in the Champions League.

Reflecting on the results, Chilwell said: "We lost two games against two good teams, and we knew if we beat Southampton we would go top of the table. So we took a step back and put it into perspective.

"We have still had a good start to the season, and the performance showed we were full of confidence and energy. We were happy to get the win and it was a good day."

The defender has also been recalled to Gareth Southgate's England squad, replacing Reece James, and will be looking to cement his place in Tuchel's starting XI upon return from international duty as the Blues face Brentford next week.

