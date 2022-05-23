Ben Chilwell has delivered an emotional response regarding his return to action for Chelsea after featuring as a late substitute on the final match of the Premier League season, against Watford.

The wing-back hasn't featured for the Blues since November's 4-0 victory over Juventus in the Champions League group stages, being withdrawn due to a long-term ACL injury.

Speaking on his return to action, via Chelsea's 5th Stand app, Chilwell discussed his return to first team action.

The defender was not expected to feature towards the end of the season as he targeted his return to action for next season but he was selected on the bench against Watford on Sunday.

The 25-year-old replaced Mason Mount towards the end of the match, being given five minutes as he returned to action in front of the Chelsea crowd.

When asked about his return, Chilwell said: "This means everything. It's the moment that's driven me the last four, five months. This is the moment, getting on that pitch motivated me to work so hard in the gym."

The defender, who was one of Chelsea's best players before his injury, continued to thank his family, the staff and his teammates as he spoke after his return.

"I have got to thank my family, they've been there the whole time with me. The staff, the boys have been brilliant with me. The support from everyone has been amazing. That's pushed me so much to have such a good recovery and feel so good," he concluded.

Chilwell will be hoping to overcome the injury and play a key role for the Blues next season as they look to close the gap to Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League.

