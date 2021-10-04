Ben Chilwell Offers Positive Fitness Update After First Premier League Start

October 4, 2021
Publish date:

Ben Chilwell Offers Positive Fitness Update After Chelsea Start vs Southampton

Author:

Ben Chilwell is feeling good fitness wise after making his first Premier League appearance and start for Chelsea on Saturday against Southampton.

The 24-year-old has had to wait for his chance under Thomas Tuchel this season. He has been waiting in the wings, playing second choice behind Marcos Alonso.

Chilwell came on at half-time for the Spaniard against Juventus, and was then handed a full start against Southampton - his first of the season in the league. 

Chilwell had a mixed performance. He took his time to grow into the role at wing-back. Tuchel was seen and heard barking orders, as well as his frustrations, to the England international from the touchline. 

He gave away a sloppy penalty in the second half, fouling former Blue Tino Livramento, to which the Saints converted.

But the 24-year-old made amends in the closing minutes, volleying into the back of the net past Alex McCarthy to seal a 3-1 win to move the Blues to the top of the table

Playing the full 90 minutes, for only second time this season, Chilwell's fitness levels were put to the test.

What Ben Chilwell said

Speaking the official Chelsea website following the win, he said: "I felt fine on Saturday fitness wise. I’ve been training hard and making sure my fitness is 100 per cent, so when I did have the opportunity to play I was fine to play 90, and make sure I could make the same runs in the 90th minute as I did in the first minute."

Chilwell added on his lack of minutes for club and country this season: "I wouldn’t say it’s been frustrating.

"It’s about being patient, training hard. Marcos has been playing well and I have had to respect that. I’ve been training hard to make sure when I get my chance, I’m ready."

sipa_35374569 (1)
