Chelsea winning Champions League and FA Cup this season 100 per cent possible, says Ben Chilwell

Ben Chilwell believes Chelsea have every chance of winning the Champions League and FA Cup this season.

Chelsea have found their form since Thomas Tuchel's appointment and it has seen them go 14 games unbeaten in all competitions following his arrival.

They are back in the mix with top four now in their hands, but they are also still going strong in the Champions League and FA Cup. A quarter-final tie against FC Porto awaits them in Europe and they will face Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals next month.

Tuchel's men have momentum and will be extremely confident heading into the cup ties and Chilwell knows chances of lifting silverware at the end of the season are possible.

He told the Telegraph: "It’s 100 per cent possible. We’re in both competitions and playing well, but it’s not something we’re talking about. I think it’s in the back of everyone’s minds but at the moment – I know it’s cliched – we’re just taking it week by week and the manager’s indicated to us that what we need to do. We have to keep improving in training and going into every match with the same mindset that we have been."

Chilwell has been fighting for his place in both the Chelsea and England side, also having to adapt to the new wing-back position under Tuchel.

He is hoping to land a spot in Gareth Southgate's 23-man England squad this summer for the European Championships but Chilwell is aware of the competition he faces.

He added: "At Chelsea, you’ve got two or three good players in each position. And with England, you should expect the same thing. Going into the Euros, if me and Luke [Shaw] are battling it out and trying to prove who’s having the best club form going into the tournament, that’s only a positive. That means if everybody in each position is doing that, going into the tournament everyone should be sharp and ready to play and confident. Then whoever plays is ready and that’s important."

