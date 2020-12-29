Ben Chilwell draws positives from 'disappointing' Aston Villa draw

Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell was impressed by his side's performance in their 1-1 draw with Aston Villa on Monday night.

The England international has proved to be a bargain at £50 million, demonstrating his defensive capabilities and attacking acumen for Frank Lampard's side.

Speaking to Amazon Prime as quoted by football.london, Chilwell said: "Obviously the manager was more pleased than he was the other day [the 3-1 defeat at Arsenal]."

The 24-year-old praised his side's character against the West Midlands outfit despite the spoils being shared in the end.

Chilwell added: "It’s a draw at home and we want to be winning these games, but the effort and performance was a lot better today.

"The mentality was the main thing that we wanted from today and that was better."

Chilwell was quick to look at the positives as Chelsea were put to the task against Dean Smith's side less than two days after their crushing defeat to Arsenal.

He said: "They’ve had one shot and they’ve scored. It’s disappointing, but we need to look at the positives - like 48 hours after a poor performance, we’ve played well and showed good character."

The full-back has flourished while going forward since joining the west London outfit, and credits Chelsea's style of play for the freedom that he enjoys.

Despite Chelsea's recent struggles, Ben Chilwell has been in fine form for his side.

Chilwell added: "I kind of know the way we want to play at Chelsea with the full-backs joining in.

"I’ve got that license that when I move forward, the midfielders are going to cover me, so I do like to get forward. The priority is defending but when I get the opportunity to go forward, I thrive on it."

