Ben Chilwell Expresses Delight to Score Chelsea Winner vs Brentford

Ben Chilwell revealed his happiness at scoring the winner for Chelsea in their 1-0 win over Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

The 24-year-old netted his third goal in as many games for club and country. The ball fell to the left wing-back on the edge of the box and he half-volleyed it past David Raya into the top left-hand corner in west London.

Along with some goalkeeping heroics from Edouard Mendy, Chilwell's goal was enough to seal all three points as the Blues held on despite the late mounting pressure from Thomas Frank's side.

Chilwell's winner moved Chelsea back to the top of the league ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City to move their tally up top 19 points after eight games.

What Ben Chilwell said

On netting the west London derby winner, Chilwell told the official Chelsea website: "It's one of those ones, as soon as it leaves your foot, you're pretty sure that if it's on target, it's going to go in. I'm happy to score and help us get the three points, which after an international break is very important."

He added: "Brentford asked a lot of different questions.

"They like to play the ball forward quickly. They've got some players up front who are very good in the air and like to flip balls on, hold the ball up, bring other people into play, win second balls. It’s something we're not used to playing against as much so it causes a few different problems, but in the end we've got the clean sheet.

"It was very tough, their fans are behind them, they were growing in belief as the game went on, we were getting tired, but our mentality was there, we were putting our bodies on the line.

"In the first game after internationals, the performance isn't anywhere near as important as a result, and we got the result."



