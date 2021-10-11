'It's Amazing' - Ben Chilwell Expresses Delight With Goal Upon England Return

    • October 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    Ben Chilwell Expresses Delight With Goal Upon England Return

    Author:

    Chelsea and England defender Ben Chilwell has revealed his pride after scoring his first goal for his country.

    The defender hadn't featured for Gareth Southgate's side since the Champions League final, being back-up to Luke Shaw and Kieran Trippier during Euro 2020.

    However, he was given his chance as he replaced the injured Reece James in the England squad for the latest matches and has proven his worth, scoring.

    Speaking to Chelsea FC on the goal, Chilwell was delighted with his first for his country.

    sipa_35492152

    He said: "It’s amazing. I’ve been in the squad for three or so years now so to get that first goal was special. Although I waited a few minutes to celebrate, it’s an amazing feeling and I’m over the moon with it."

    The goal follows his first of the season with Chelsea, bagging against Southampton in his first start of the campaign.

    The defender has struggled for game time as he returned late from Euro 2020, having reached the final, and Marcos Alonso impressed during pre-season to cement his place in the starting XI in the early weeks.

    sipa_35492197

    "These things happen in football,’ Chilwell said regarding his spell on the sidelines. "Everyone has periods in their career where things don’t go their way and you just have to make sure that you’re training hard and ready when that opportunity comes to take it and show that you should be playing."

    The Englishman will be hoping to keep his place for both club and country as Chelsea look to mount a Premier League title charge.

    sipa_35492015
